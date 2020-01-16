Polis Price Down 3.9% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00010119 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $19,759.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,305,624 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

