PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PolyOne by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

