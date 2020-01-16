Populous 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Mercatox and Binance. Populous has a market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Livecoin, DragonEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

