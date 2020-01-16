Populous (PPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.70 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin, Binance and DragonEX. Populous has a market cap of $18.38 million and $2.70 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.91 or 0.03664017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00195803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00129421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Binance, DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, Livecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

