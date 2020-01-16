Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.47

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 2961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 356,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

