PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Receives C$17.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, Director James Estey bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,370.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,235,060.90. Insiders purchased a total of 14,974 shares of company stock worth $194,935 over the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$11.99 and a 12 month high of C$20.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 195.98%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

