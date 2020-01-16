Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.40

Shares of Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $20.06. Premier Investments shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 103,760 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$19.46 and a 200 day moving average of A$17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Premier Investments (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

