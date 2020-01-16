Presearch 1-Day Volume Tops $43,807.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $43,807.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, Presearch has traded up 138.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00650681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008966 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

