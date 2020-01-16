Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Pretium Resources stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.99. The company had a trading volume of 267,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,721. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.75. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.