Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Pretium Resources stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.99. The company had a trading volume of 267,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,721. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.75. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$175.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

