Price Capital Management Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Price Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,126 shares during the quarter. Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,132. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,003 shares of company stock worth $3,404,830. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

