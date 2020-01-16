Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $54,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Amphenol accounts for about 0.0% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.30. 330,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,803. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

