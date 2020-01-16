Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.40 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.81.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

