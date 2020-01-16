Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.00

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 40068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 26,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

