Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $31.03, approximately 1,295,078 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 981,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Anevski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 960,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $15,734,514.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,933,004 shares of company stock worth $32,258,136.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

