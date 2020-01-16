Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.02

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.02 and last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 208422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 14.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

