ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Shares Up 0.3%

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.67, 3,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

Get ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.4907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%. This is a boost from ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, insider Hardie Graham 500,000 shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.