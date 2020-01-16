ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Shares Up 0%

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) shares shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $88.35, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.69% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

