ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Trading Down 0.6%

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)’s share price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.18 and last traded at $73.18, approximately 225 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.4843 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra High Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 26.24% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

