ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $87.51, approximately 377 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.
