ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $87.51, approximately 377 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 7.64% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

