ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.24 and last traded at $173.62, approximately 873 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 39,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 110.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 32.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 154.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.