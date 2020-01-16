ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) Shares Up 1.3%

ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.36 and last traded at $115.89, 14 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.41% of ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

