ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD)’s share price were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.09, approximately 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 10.27% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

