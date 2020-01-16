ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.57, approximately 807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

Get ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.09% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.