ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Shares Up 1.7%

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.87, 155 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXP)

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

