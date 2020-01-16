ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Shares Up 1.7%

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.87, 155 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.
ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXP)
ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).
