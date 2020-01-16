ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Trading Down 0%

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ)’s stock price were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52, approximately 80 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

