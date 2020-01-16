Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PSEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,066. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 253,460 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,005.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

