PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $41.50 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

