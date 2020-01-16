Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPX. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

WPX opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $132,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

