QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.77

Shares of QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$13.77 ($9.77) and last traded at A$13.71 ($9.72), with a volume of 2034310 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$13.36 ($9.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

In other QBE Insurance Group news, insider Frederick (Fred) Eppinger 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

