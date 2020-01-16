QLC Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $61,961.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.79 million and $61,961.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bitbns. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

