Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

QFI stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.75 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.30.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

