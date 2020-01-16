QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

