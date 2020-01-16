Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), approximately 6,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.22.

About Quarto Group (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: US Publishing, UK Publishing, and Q Partners. It creates and publishes books in various categories, including food and drink; design, art, and craft; body, mind, spirit, parenting, and relationships; interiors, architecture, DIY, pets, and gardening; cars, trains, boats, motorcycles, and planes; biography, travel, history, space, and others; fun and imaginative; and stationery, kits, calendars, and others.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.