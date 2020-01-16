R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 821,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

