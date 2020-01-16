RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 211,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,587. RadNet has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RadNet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

