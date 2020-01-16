Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.03 Million

Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $98.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.08 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $101.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $394.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.90 million to $394.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $394.89 million, with estimates ranging from $394.70 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,262. Rambus has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,629 shares of company stock valued at $935,948 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rambus by 428.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

