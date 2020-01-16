Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.60. Range Resources shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 8,609,132 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,060.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

