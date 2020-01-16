Raven Protocol Trading 58.4% Higher This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $377,109.00 and approximately $2,922.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.03610839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00193626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00126492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

