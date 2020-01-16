Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post $190.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $166.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $722.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $727.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $761.05 million, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $772.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

