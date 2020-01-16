Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) recently:
- 1/15/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/2/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.80 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/1/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/26/2019 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/19/2019 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of ONCY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.02.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.
