Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) recently:

1/2/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.80 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2019 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2019 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 54,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

