Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ: PZZA):

1/10/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Papa John’s Int’l had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Papa John’s Int’l was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PZZA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,780. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $107,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

