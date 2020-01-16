Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Red Lion Hotels stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Red Lion Hotels has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Lion Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other Red Lion Hotels news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 373,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 624,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

