Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Square by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Square by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of Square stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,518.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

