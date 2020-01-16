Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,237 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $87.38 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.