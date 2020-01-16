Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys Shares of 26,632 Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

