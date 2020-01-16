Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

