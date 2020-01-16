Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 193,104 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 193,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0602 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

