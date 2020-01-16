Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

