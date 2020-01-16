Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $373.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $270.25 and a twelve month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

