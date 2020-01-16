Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Applied Materials comprises about 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 130.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,090,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $63.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

